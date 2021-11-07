Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

