Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.