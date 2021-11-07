ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

