First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 42,896 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

