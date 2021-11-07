Critical Survey: NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -109.03% -115.83% -91.57% Zalando 3.67% 16.15% 5.32%

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NexTech AR Solutions and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Zalando’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 7.56 -$11.64 million ($0.17) -6.86 Zalando $9.12 billion 2.51 $258.27 million $0.50 87.52

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zalando beats NexTech AR Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

