-$0.38 EPS Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.32 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

