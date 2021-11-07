Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post $1.79 EPS

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.