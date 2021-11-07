Craig Hallum Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

