Morgan Stanley Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $152.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

