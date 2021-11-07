CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $201.55. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

