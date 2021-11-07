Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on November 24th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Pool has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $517.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.93 and its 200 day moving average is $460.11. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $528.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

