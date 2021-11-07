Raymond James Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $540.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $493.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day moving average is $424.60. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

