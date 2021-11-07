KeyCorp Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

