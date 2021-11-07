Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $148.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.34. Garmin has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

