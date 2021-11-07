Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 6,109 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,166,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE YOU opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

