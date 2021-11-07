Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.03 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.