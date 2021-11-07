Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

