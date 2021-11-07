ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

ICL stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0837 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

