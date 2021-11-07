Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

Shares of DDOG opened at $185.51 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.76.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

