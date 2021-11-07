Craig Hallum Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $60.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $29,782,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,709 shares of company stock worth $23,487,180. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

