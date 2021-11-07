Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.