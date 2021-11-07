Landstar System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

