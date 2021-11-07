RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Earnings Results

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.52 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

