Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.18.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

