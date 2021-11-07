$198.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $198.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

