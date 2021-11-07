Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,144 shares of company stock valued at $676,344. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mueller Water Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

