Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

