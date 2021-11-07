Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $54.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 248.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

