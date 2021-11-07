Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $304.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.80 million and the highest is $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

