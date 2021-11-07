$134.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $134.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $532.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.60 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $526.43 million, with estimates ranging from $511.60 million to $536.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

