Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.