Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

