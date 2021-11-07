SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $20,716,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

