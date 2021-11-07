Akropolis (AKRO) Hits One Day Volume of $8.88 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $133.99 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

