NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors reported third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. A strong demand environment across end-markets served drove the results. The company continued to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT as well as mobile. Further, its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining solid momentum. In addition, growing customer traction for connected edge processing solutions remains a positive for the company. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet remained negatives. Further, supply-chain constraints remain major concerns. Also, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are headwinds for the company.”

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $139.94 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

