MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.