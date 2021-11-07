ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Bank of America raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,340,436. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

