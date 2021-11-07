Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $84,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $375.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

