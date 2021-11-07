Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.21.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.12 on Friday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

