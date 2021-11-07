Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $422.92.
Shares of ILMN opened at $408.14 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.40 and its 200-day moving average is $441.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
