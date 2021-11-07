Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $408.14 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.40 and its 200-day moving average is $441.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

