Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 98.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Playtika has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Playtika by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Playtika by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Playtika by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

