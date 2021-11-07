The Southern (NYSE:SO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

SO opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

