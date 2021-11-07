Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 20,828 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

