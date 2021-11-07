42,759 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PPD by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 251,009 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PPD by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in PPD by 1,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

