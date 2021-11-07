AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.