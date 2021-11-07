Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 144.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $6,607,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

