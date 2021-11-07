AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 15,432 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,359,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 779,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

OVV opened at $37.03 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

