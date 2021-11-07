AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 80.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.46 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

