AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

