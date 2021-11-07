AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $308.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $175.45 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.