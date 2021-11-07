AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 64,419 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE EPC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.